344,500 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 344,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,272,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,033,238,000 after buying an additional 1,753,577 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 12,065.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,127,330,000 after buying an additional 1,061,893 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 103.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 582,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after buying an additional 295,700 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $23,880,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $14,269,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.92.
Baidu Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $84.82 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.99.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
