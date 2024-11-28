768 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 165.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,896,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,022 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2,644.4% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at $125.27 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $126.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

