768 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 165.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,896,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,022 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2,644.4% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of RY opened at $125.27 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $126.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
