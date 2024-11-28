Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Director Isaac T. Kohlberg Sells 15,000 Shares

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) Director Isaac T. Kohlberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,582.18. The trade was a 17.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $437.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.53. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

