ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $105,135.48 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,182 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $105,135.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,740.54. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,674 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $42,034.14.
- On Monday, November 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,923 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $48,190.38.
- On Friday, November 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 420 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $10,516.80.
- On Monday, November 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,625 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $65,625.00.
- On Thursday, November 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,312 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $32,760.64.
- On Monday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 129 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $3,217.26.
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,394 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $59,634.54.
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,489.00.
- On Friday, October 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 10,601 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $247,851.38.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $151,163.64.
Shares of ACR stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $134.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 73.84, a current ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.
Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
