Acuta Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 73,500 Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Liquidia makes up approximately 0.6% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 38,369 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $762,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $545,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $28,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 486,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,993.28. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. The trade was a 2.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,551 shares of company stock valued at $236,021 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liquidia Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. Liquidia Co. has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $982.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.21.

LQDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

