Acuta Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rapport Therapeutics were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,361,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,105,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,393,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $86,730,000.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

RAPP opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04. Rapport Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $29.74.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.