Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.10 and last traded at $140.64. 10,869,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 54,817,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $221.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

