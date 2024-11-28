AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Short Interest Down 98.2% in November

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of DWSH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 54,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,270. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $9.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.