AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Short Interest Down 98.2% in November

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DWSH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 54,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,270. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $9.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.