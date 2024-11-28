AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by 140 Summer Partners LP

140 Summer Partners LP increased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the quarter. AerCap makes up 9.8% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 140 Summer Partners LP owned approximately 0.49% of AerCap worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 33,852 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in AerCap by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in AerCap by 12.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 96,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 350,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $99.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

