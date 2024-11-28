Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Robert O’hare Sells 11,218 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CFO Robert O’hare sold 11,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $785,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert O’hare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Robert O’hare sold 79,039 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $5,533,520.39.

On Monday, November 11th, Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 82.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 80.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 168.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Wedbush raised shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

