AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Up 93.3% in November

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGC Stock Up 0.2 %

AGC stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. AGC has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGC will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

Further Reading

