Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,854 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,681,000 after buying an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 87.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $1,802,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,506,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $83.54 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

