Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 29232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.72. Air Canada had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

