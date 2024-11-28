AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the October 31st total of 173,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 336,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AirNet Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANTE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,491. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

About AirNet Technology

Featured Articles

AirNet Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

