Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKBTY opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

