Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Declares GBX 3.28 Dividend

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.28 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AAEV opened at GBX 110 ($1.39) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £122.14 million, a PE ratio of 3,666.67 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.70. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 110 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 128 ($1.62).

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

