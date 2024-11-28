Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Declares GBX 3.28 Dividend

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.28 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Albion Enterprise VCT Price Performance
Shares of LON AAEV opened at GBX 110 ($1.39) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £122.14 million, a PE ratio of 3,666.67 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.70. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 110 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 128 ($1.62).
Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Albion Enterprise VCT
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.