Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Update

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.

ALD Stock Performance

Shares of ALD stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. ALD has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

About ALD

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

