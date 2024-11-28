Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and traded as high as $32.59. Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 107,021 shares.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $181.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90.

About Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

