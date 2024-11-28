Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and traded as high as $32.59. Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 107,021 shares.
Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $181.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90.
About Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF
The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.