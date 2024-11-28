Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Sells $151,813.20 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $151,813.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,492.45. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alkermes Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 120,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $1,098,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $582,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.