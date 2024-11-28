Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Sells 54,503 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lowered its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,503 shares during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics comprises 2.4% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned about 0.51% of Perspective Therapeutics worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 142.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSE:CATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,096.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CATX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CATX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 14,500 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,832.16. This trade represents a 10.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 12,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,006.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,416. This trade represents a 35.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,595 shares of company stock worth $126,625. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.