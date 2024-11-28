Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Tolga Tanguler Sells 1,469 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $368,689.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,677.18. This represents a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $253.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

