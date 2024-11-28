Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alset

In related news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 4,411,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,387,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,808.72. This represents a 63.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 66.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alset Stock Performance

Alset stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 52,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,043. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. Alset has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

About Alset

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

