Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Altiplano Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.12. The stock has a market cap of C$6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

