ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) and Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Head to Head Contrast

Inventiva and ALX Oncology are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Inventiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of ALX Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Inventiva shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of ALX Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inventiva and ALX Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventiva N/A N/A N/A ALX Oncology N/A -93.02% -70.67%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Inventiva has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALX Oncology has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Inventiva and ALX Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventiva 0 1 4 0 2.80 ALX Oncology 0 2 4 0 2.67

Inventiva presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 394.40%. ALX Oncology has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 727.81%. Given ALX Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ALX Oncology is more favorable than Inventiva.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inventiva and ALX Oncology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventiva $18.91 million 7.44 -$119.51 million N/A N/A ALX Oncology N/A N/A -$160.80 million ($2.98) -0.51

Inventiva has higher revenue and earnings than ALX Oncology.

Summary

Inventiva beats ALX Oncology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inventiva

Inventiva S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI. In addition, it has a pipeline of earlier stage programs in oncology and other diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Daix, France.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. It also has collaboration agreement for Evorpacept combination programs comprising Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for zanidatamab, under Phase 1 trial for the treatment of breast cancer and other solid tumors; Quantum Leap Healthcare collaborative with an ADC, fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki, under Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with breast cancer; MD Anderson Cancer Center with rituximab and lenalidomide for the treatment of patients with indolent and aggressive NHL; Sanofi with isatuximab and dexamethasone, under Phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Academic Gastrointestinal Cancer Consortium with pembrolizumab and cetuximab, under Phase 2 trial to treat refractory microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer; and University of Pittsburgh with liposomal doxorubicin and pembrolizumab, under Phase 2 trial recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, the company has collaboration agreement with Tallac Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of ALTA-002, a potent immune activator targeted to myeloid cells in the tumor to promote innate and adaptive anti-cancer immune responses. It also has license agreements with Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University, Selexis SA, and Crystal Bioscience, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

