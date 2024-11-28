Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.91.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMRC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco
Ameresco Stock Up 8.9 %
Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82.
About Ameresco
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ameresco
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Stock Average Calculator
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.