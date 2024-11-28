Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMRC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Ameresco Stock Up 8.9 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ameresco by 204.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ameresco by 81.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,004,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 450,571 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 35.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 30,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 41.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 499,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,966,000 after buying an additional 147,642 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.