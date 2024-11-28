American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading 0.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.41 and last traded at $56.41. 49 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.03.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The American Century Low Volatility ETF (LVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to create a low-volatility portfolio of US stocks with enhanced risk-adjusted returns. LVOL was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.