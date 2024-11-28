American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 418.4% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,624,000 after buying an additional 319,603 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SDSI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.21. 4,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $52.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2329 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

