American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $209.31 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.94 and a 200-day moving average of $212.14. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.54.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

