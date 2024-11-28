Amit Yoran Sells 5,293 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,293 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $226,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,273.34. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Amit Yoran sold 4,828 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $196,596.16.

Tenable Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth about $24,660,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tenable by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,191,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,685,000 after buying an additional 471,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenable by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,210,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,347,000 after buying an additional 305,334 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tenable by 28.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 920,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,294,000 after buying an additional 201,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 37.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 196,810 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

