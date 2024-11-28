Analysts Offer Predictions for ROAD Q1 Earnings

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Construction Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Construction Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

ROAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Construction Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Construction Partners stock opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $102.57.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $538.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.04 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,628,000 after buying an additional 69,223 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Construction Partners by 14,321.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 63,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth about $254,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

