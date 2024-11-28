Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/25/2024 – Robinhood Markets was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

11/20/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $30.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Robinhood Markets was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/31/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.50 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Meyer Malka sold 105,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,930,243 shares in the company, valued at $867,907,290. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,201,164.44. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,685,549 shares of company stock worth $114,953,194. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,321,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 44.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 31.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 19.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,708,000 after buying an additional 1,895,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

