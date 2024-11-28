ANF FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $10.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.34. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.35 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.09 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANF. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $148.59 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $74.68 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.37 and a 200-day moving average of $153.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,109.60. This trade represents a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,969,000 after buying an additional 141,788 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 32,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

