ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of ANSYS worth $24,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,488,000 after acquiring an additional 89,840 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $27,328,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ANSYS by 20.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 499,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,353 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in ANSYS by 140.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,565,000 after purchasing an additional 80,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 267.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $348.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,075. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.81 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.86 and its 200 day moving average is $323.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.