Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 269.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,395 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,428,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 7,781.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 941,756 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $17,327,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $17,307,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. Scotiabank raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE:AR opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.00 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

