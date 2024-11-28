Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Should You Buy?

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 1,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Argo Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.46.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.

