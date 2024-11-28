Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 1,585 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $625,013.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $28,391.76. This trade represents a 95.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $402.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.77 and a 200-day moving average of $355.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.69 and a 52 week high of $431.97.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of Arista Networks are scheduled to split on Wednesday, December 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Investment Co grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.