Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

AWI opened at $160.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.38. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $82.63 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 246,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,872,000 after buying an additional 229,378 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 46.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 460,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,155,000 after acquiring an additional 145,133 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 35.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 424,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 171.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 79,475 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,385,000 after purchasing an additional 67,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Free Report

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.