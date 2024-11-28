Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ARWR has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,684,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,792. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

