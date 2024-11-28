Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of AWH opened at $0.81 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned about 0.19% of Aspira Women’s Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

