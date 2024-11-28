ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Down 73.8% in November

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ASAZY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 91,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $17.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASAZY

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.