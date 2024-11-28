ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53. Approximately 74,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 575,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price objective on ATEX Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Desjardins upgraded ATEX Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.37. The stock has a market cap of C$318.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.57.

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

