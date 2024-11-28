Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 26,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.03.
Atlantic Lithium Company Profile
Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.
Further Reading
