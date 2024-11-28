Atlanticus Holdings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:ATLCP)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Atlanticus Price Performance
NASDAQ:ATLCP opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $24.80.
Atlanticus Company Profile
