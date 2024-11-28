Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Atlas Stock Performance

ATCOL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. Atlas has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

