Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Atlas Stock Performance
ATCOL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. Atlas has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $25.90.
About Atlas
