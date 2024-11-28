Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $2,080,230.04 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total transaction of $2,080,230.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,856 shares in the company, valued at $45,765,060.88. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,082.12.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $1,782,974.84.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $1,770,178.56.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $1,530,466.88.

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $1,499,310.72.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $1,508,133.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,674.88.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $1,527,446.64.

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $1,527,287.68.

On Monday, October 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $1,539,527.60.

TEAM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.12. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $269.40.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 590.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 37,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 245,286 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,350,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

