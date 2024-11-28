Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.69.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $151.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $110.46 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.66%.

In related news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 41.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

