Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Down 64.1% in November

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aura Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AUSI opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Aura Systems has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.
Aura Systems Company Profile
