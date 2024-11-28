Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Avant Brands Price Performance
Shares of AVTBF stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.65 and its 200 day moving average is 1.06. Avant Brands has a twelve month low of 0.35 and a twelve month high of 3.57.
About Avant Brands
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avant Brands
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.