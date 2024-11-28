Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avant Brands Price Performance

Shares of AVTBF stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.65 and its 200 day moving average is 1.06. Avant Brands has a twelve month low of 0.35 and a twelve month high of 3.57.

About Avant Brands

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

