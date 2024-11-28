Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) SVP Nicholas Colisto Sells 3,679 Shares

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
AVY stock opened at $205.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.12 and a 200-day moving average of $216.33. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $188.92 and a 12-month high of $233.48.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Avery Dennison Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
