Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) SVP Nicholas Colisto Sells 3,679 Shares

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY stock opened at $205.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.12 and a 200-day moving average of $216.33. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $188.92 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

