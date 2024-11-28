Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 86.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $2,354.00 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,067.36 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,074.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,742.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,964.92.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $8,121,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,456,446.95. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock worth $21,901,887 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

